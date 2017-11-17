Star Awards win validates Sylvia Sanchez’s acting mettle

The Best Drama Actress that Sylvia Sanchez won in the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) 31st Star Awards for Television has validated her much-touted award-winning performance in the ABS-CBN daytime drama series, “The Greatest Love.”

Riding on the crest of the teleserye’s consistent high ratings among the afternoon viewers, TGL was shown far beyond it’s slated season, extended for two years in the hearts and minds of its avid followers.

Dwelling on the theme of the unfathomable love of a mother with dark past of her own as she gradually fell into fits of an irreversible Alzheimer’s disease, the plot thickened with exciting twists and turns as Sylvia’s character struggled to relate with the different characters and mindsets of her siblings.

The teleserye which skewed from the usual love story replete with mayhems, deceits, betrayals, murders and the like was considered one of its kind and in fact a risky proposition. It also bagged the Best Daytime Drama Series, adding to the total haul of 28 trophies for ABS-CBN including Best TV Station of the Year.

Prior to winning her most current award from the PMPC, Sylvia was early on bestowed TV Best Actress by Gawad Tanglaw Awards and as Best TV Actress in a Drama Program by the 25th KBP Golden Dove Awards for the same teleserye.

Farther back a couple of years ago, in a tie with Gretchen Barretto, she won the PMPC’s Best Supporting Actress Award for Movies for her moving performance in Chito Rono’s “The Trial” as lesbian mother to John Lloyd Cruz afflicted with developmental delay.

From 1992 up to the present, she has to her credit a total of at least nine honors from several award-giving bodies like the Metro Manila Film Festival, Famas, Golden Screen TV Awards, Gawad Tanglaw Awards, KBP Golden Awards and the PMPC.

Accepting her trophy, Sylvia was almost in tears as she thanked ABS-CBN’s creative people for giving her the prime role when it could have been assigned to the more popular and bankable actresses in the stable of said network.

This brought Caveat back to what ABS-CBN’s Creative Head Ricky Lee of said teleserye shared when asked if Sylvia was an original choice for the role. He disclosed that there were about five of them considered for the role. Sylvia’s name, however, emerged the top choice after a thorough deliberation among members of the casting department.

Sylvia shared the honors to her co-actors who inputted all the necessary authenticity and virtuousity to make the teleserye truly an organic work of an ensemble masterpiece in its own right.

She zeroed in on husband Arturo Atayde with whom she has four children for his unwavering support. Two of their children Arjo and Ria Atayde are now keenly following her footsteps and are making a dint as serious actors in the making.