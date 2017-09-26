Star beats NLEX, enters semis

Star used a strong finishing kick to repulse Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX), 89-77, and bag the first semifinals seat in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Import Kris Acox scattered 21 points, including 10 in the last quarter, along with 12 rebounds while Paul Lee had 18 points and Ian Sangalang contributed 14 points for the Hotshots, who outscored the Road Warriors in the final period, 28-14.

The No. 4 Hotshots, who own a twice-to-beat advantage, will meet the quarterfinal winner between Meralco and Blackwater in the semifinals.

Scores:

STAR 89 – Acox 21, Lee 18, Sangalang 14, Pingris 8, Jalalon 7, Simon 7, Brondial 5, Ramos 3, Reavis 2, Barroca 2, Dela Rosa 2, Melton 0.

NLEX 77 – Fuller 16, Mallari 15, Alas 14, Fonacier 9, Quinahan 6, Tiongson 5, Baguio 5, Rios 4, Al-Hussaini 3, Taulava 0, Soyud 0.

Quarters: 23-22, 45-45, 61-63, 89-77.