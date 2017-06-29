STAR DINING

Marco Polo Elite

Stellar dining destinations at Marco Polo Ortigas Manila’s signature outlets, paired with a whole list of privileges, are available with the dining loyalty programme, Marco Polo Elite. Members of this card are entitled to dining privileges at outlets – Café Pronto, Cucina, Connect Lounge, Lung Hin and Vu’s Sky Bar and Lounge. These include 25 percent off the total food and beverage bill for one guest up to a maximum group size of 10 persons dining, during normal dates, 10 percent flat discount during black-out dates, special events, any other promotional or discounted activity, 15 percent discount on beverages in lounges and bars and 15 percent discount on cakes and pastries. Members are also given a booklet of dining certificates that they can avail of.

