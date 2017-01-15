Star Hotshots down TNT, gain fourth win

The Star Hotshots relied on their well-balanced line-up to beat the Talk ‘N Text Ka Tropang Texters, 88-77, on Sunday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Center Ian Sangalang scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds while Allein Maliksi and Aldrech Ramos added 13 points each to lead the Hotshots, who improved to 4-4 win-loss record. Paul Lee and rookie Jio Jalalon had 10 and nine points, respectively, also for the Hotshots.

“It is our defense versus their offense,” said Star Hotshots coach Chito Victolero during the post game interview. “We held them to below 80 points. We learned a lot from Alaska and Ginebra. I just reminded the players to take the game one game at a time.”

Ranidel De Ocampo led Talk ‘N Text with 21 points.

The Texters, however, fell to 4-4.