From the star-lit manger,lessons for our nation

Nine consecutive nights of Simbang Gabi and the Christmas Eve mass offer rich reflection on the birth of Jesus.

If only one could record them all. Here are a couple from the past week, courtesy of the Oblate Fathers of Santuario de San Jose Parish in Greenhills, where this writer serves as lector-commentator and communion minister. They are keepers for life.

First, the sleeping Saint Joseph, Pope Francis’s favorite icon, under which he would place notes on matters he wanted to resolve, as they were soon after, thanks to the foster father of Christ.

The Gospel story of Joseph’s dream, in which an angel told him that Mary was carrying the Son of God, by the power of the Holy Spirit, spoke not just of a drowsy vision, but a meditative encounter with divine wisdom.

It began even before Joseph slumbered in heaven’s light. After learning that his betrothed was pregnant even their wedding, he could have angrily confronted her, then exposed her to the deathly law against adultery.

But no, Joseph did not want shame and worse, to befall the women he loved. So, he decided to divorce her quietly.

And that was the doorway to God’s wisdom: setting aside oneself to think of another, even if she has wronged him, at least in his view.

Another key to divine enlightenment is prayer. Joseph turned to God in sincere supplication for guidance and grace.

And when he received it from the angel, Mary’s husband-to-be mirrored her great virtues, by which salvation came to the world: Joseph also listened and obeyed.

No questions about whether and how the Holy Spirit made the virgin pregnant, or what people may think or say if he married a woman carrying another’s child.

The angel instructed Joseph to take Mary as his wife, and so he did.

Love for others, prayer for discernment, then faith and obedience. Three steps to make tough decisions, all in a night’s dream.

What the Belen means

The other notable homily was just two nights ago at the Christmas Eve mass. It reflected on the Belen scene on the right side of the altar, with Jesus in the manger, and with Mary and Joseph close by, before the shepherds and wise men arrived.

The Holy Family in plaster, cloth, grass and wood stands on one side, present but not paramount. And that’s what family often is: an essential part of being human, but not the center. In church and in life, the center is the altar: God.

The Belen is also open to all, with no walls, windows or doors. That is the second trait of the ideal Christian family: no prejudice or animosity, but charity and understanding toward all.

On Christmas night, humble shepherds, revered sages, and even animals went to the stable where God became man. And in this house where the Lord took flesh, everyone can partake of heaven’s bounty in the manger.

Which brings us to the third element of a holy family depicted in the Belen: God is worshipped at the center, lying where hungry beasts feed. The homilist, Fr. Wilfy, explained that the word manger comes from the Greek “manducare,” meaning to chew and masticate.

Thus, in the very place of Jesus’ birth, God already prefigured our Lord’s offering of His Body and Blood, which we must eat—“manducare” in the Greek version of the Gospels.

And if that weren’t a clear enough pointer to the future, the word Belen itself comes from Bethlehem, which is Hebrew for “house of bread.”

So, the Christian home is a humble abode, open to all men and women of goodwill, and offering God and His blessings to everyone who enters, from the bread of repast to the Bread of Life.

Bethlehem in the Philippines

All very profound and heartwarming, many may remark, but what good can these reflections do for the families of 37 staff probably killed in the Davao mall fire, and well over 300 killed in the Urduja and Vinta storms that swept Visayas and Mindanao?

Not to mention several thousands killed in the war on drugs and terrorism, as well as the displaced Marawi folk distressed over their devastated city.

What comfort can the sleeping St. Joseph and the idyllic Belen scene give our suffering and bereaved Filipino brethren?

Well, how about extending to the whole country the lessons imparted for the family home? What works for Filipino homes should do well with the Filipino nation.

In making tough national decisions, from mass vaccination to martial law extension, let the powers that be start not with their own agenda, but the needs, welfare and interests of the people. And in discerning what’s best, seek wisdom, listen to what’s right and just, and do it.

For the republic, some humility would help, especially the kind that puts the common good at the center, and restrains the urge to monopolize power and wipe out opponents with violence. Just as Herod tried to do, at the cost of the lives of so many innocent children.

Like the Belen too, our democracy should be open to all perspectives, classes, and cultures, all treated with dignity and respect. In this national Belen, there is room for all, except those who are not open to others, and would use terror and bloodshed to enforce their beliefs and ways.

Even more crucial to peace and prosperity, the country, like the manger, should bring its blessings to all, with no wealthy, well-connected few amassing the bounties to the deprivation of the many.

That is our Belen republic: A nation of humble leaders and citizens, respecting all people of goodwill, providing the bounties of the country for the needs and aspirations of everyone, whatever his or her creed, color or class.

With God’s grace and the goodwill and grind of all citizens, we can build our nation into a Belen of openness, justice and generosity for every Filipino.

A progressive, prosperous New Year to all! Mabuhay!