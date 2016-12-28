Star Magic artists dominate the year’s local, digital concert scene

Grand or intimate, Star Magic artists dominated the concert stage with their successful shows in 2016.

Kim Chiu marked her 10th anniversary in the business through Chinita Princess The FUNtasy Concert in April at the Kia Theater. Two months later, her screen partner Xian Lim staged his aptly titled first solo show A Date With Xian also at the Kia Theater on July 9.

Jona marked her entrance at the Kapamilya Network with Queen Of The Night: Jona, which had her performing alongside Regine Velasquez-Alcasid and Jed Madela at same venue on November 25.

Moreover, hunky Fil-Italian actor Matteo Guidicelli staged his first-ever concert in his hometown Cebu touted as #MatteoMadeinCebu to mark his 10th year in the business. Hashtags member Ronnie Alonte ended the year with a bang, not only because of his Metro Manila Film Festival entry Vince & Kath & James but because he staged his first solo concert titled Kilig King at the Kia Theater on December 17.

Apart from the solo concerts, first-time group performances also shone in 2016. There’s the Valentine concert Royals at the Mall of Asia Arena on February 13 headlined by Martin Nievera, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid along with teleserye theme songs king and queen Erik Santos and Angeline Quinto.

Earlier this month, Quinto came back to the concert stage, this time with her other co-singers KZ Tandingan, Yeng Constantino and Kyla for the sold out Divas: Live In Manila at the Araneta Coliseum.

It’s Showtime’s kilig ambassadors Hashtags composed of Zeus Colins, Ronnie Alonte, McCoy de Leon, Tom Doromal, Jon Lucas, Luke Conde, Paulo Angeles, Nikko Natividad, Jameson Blake, Jimboy Martin and Ryle Tan took the stage by storm with Hashtags: The Roadtrip Concert at the jampacked Kia Theater on September 24.

Experienced Star Magic concert performers also took the stage this year. There’s The Voice Kids Season 1 first runner-up Darren Espanto who filled the Kia Theater to the brim back in June for his major concert D Total Experience together with guests Maja Salvador, Iñigo Pascual, Ylona Garcia, Jed Madela and the G-Force.

Dance Princess Maja Salvador, on the other hand, staged her third major concert titled Only Maja on November 12 at the Music Museum. Her friends Enchong Dee, Piolo Pascual, Paulo Avelino, Kakai Bautista and the Hashtags were among her guests.

Star Magic artists didn’t only dominate the traditional concert scene, they have also participated pioneering digital concert arena spearheaded by the ABS-CBN online music portal One Music PH.

Pop-rock princess Yeng Constantino served as the digital concert scene’s opening performer, who marked her 10 years in the business with Yeng Constantino: Salamat Sa 10 Taon, followed by former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Ylona Garcia with My Name Is Ylona Garcia.

Darren Espanto followed suit with The Other Side Of Darren, which marked his second show for the year. Finally, there came the best friends Loisa Andalio, Maris Racal, Sue Ramirez and Kristel Fulgar, who formed part of the digital concert titled Double Hearts.