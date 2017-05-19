Star Magic celebrates 25th anniversary on ‘ASAP’

The much-awaited gathering of the brightest Star Magic artists in the longest running Sunday variety show “ASAP” is happening once again. This time, though, everything is bound to be grander as the talent management arm of ABS-CBN marks its silver anniversary.

Star Magic will highlight 25 fruitful years of discovering, honing and bringing out the industry’s leading and renowned stars via a live telecast from the Smart Araneta Colisuem dubbed “ASAP The Star Magic 25th Anniversary Party” on May 21.

And all out celebration, Star Magic’s prime stars including John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo, Angelica Panganiban, Jodi Sta. Maria, Jericho Rosales and John Lloyd Cruz will be leading the star studded gathering, along with the biggest love teams today in Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson, Janella Salvador and Elmo Magalona, Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, and Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.