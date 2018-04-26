Star Magic releases silver publication

Some of the brightest Star Magic artists gathered for a day of reminiscing and bonding with friends and partners for the unveiling of “Star Magic 25: The Coffee Table Book.”

Conceptualized and headed by Star Magic patriarch Johnny Manahan, the publication is a first in the talent management arena and the perfect culmination to the agency’s 25th anniversary festivities.

In collaboration with ABS-CBN Publishing, Star Magic 25: The Coffee Table Book chronicles the history of the organization, its momentous victories and the unique stories of many of its stars then and now.

Former Star Magic artists including Claudine Barretto, Heart Evangelista, Megan Young, KC Concepcion, Camille Prats, John Prats, Paolo Contis, Empress Schuck, Rafael Rosell, Serena Dalrymple and Pia Wurtzbach, are among those featured in the glittering roster of talents.

Angelica Pangilinan Jericho Rosales Jolina Magdangal Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano Piolo Pascual

Also a hit are the stunning photos of Star Magic’s bankable former and newer love teams, including the late Rico Yan and Claudine Barretto, Kristine Hermosa and Jericho Rosales, Jolina Magdangal and Marvin Agustin, John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo, Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson, and the likes of LizQuen, JoshLia, ElNella and KathNiel.

A special part of the coffee table book reunited some of Ang TV’s original cast members like Magdangal, Thou Reyes, Antoinette Taus, Lindsay Custodio, Roselle Nava, Angelu de Leon, Camille Prats, Jan Marini, Victor Neri, Gio Alvarez, Guila Alvarez and Angelica Panganiban.

Stories of Star Magic’s icons Piolo Pascual, Jericho Rosales, John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo, Angelica Panganiban, Jodi Sta. Maria, Claudine Barretto, Magdangal and Hermosa’s notable longevity and individual milestones further represent agency’s biggest success.

Star Magic 25: The Coffee Table Book is now available in leading bookstores nationwide.