Deborah Lippmann

Deborah Lippmann lets you make a statement in a subtle way through six alluring shades. This Fall, the nail polish line launches Star Power, the new collection that features bold hues in the innovative dual-patented seven-free Gel Lab Pro formula. This rich palette boasts saturated plums and berries, embellished with flashes of chrome and mysterious shimmer for a completely unique and daring look.

Deborah Lippmann is available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.