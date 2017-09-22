Star seals Kia’s winless conference

Star battered Kia 128-81, sealing the latter’s fate of ending this conference winless on Friday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors’ Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Hotshots, employing a mix of stifling defense, impeccable shooting and aggressive offense, erected a lead as high as 49 points. It was Star’s sixth victory in 10 games.

“We need to respect our opponent and respect the game. That’s our mindset since we still have a slim chance to top four,” said coach Chito Victolero of the Hotshots. “We knew Kia won’t give up and I’m very happy all the players have stepped up.”

Import Chris Acox notched 19 points, 15 rebounds and three assists on top of two steals and two blocks for the Hotshots. Rookie Jio Jalalon finished with15 points and seven assists while Peter June Simon had 13 points.

Veteran forward Jean Marc Pingris posted 12 points on top of nine rebounds in the second half. Ian Sanggalang added another 12 points while Mark Andy Barroca and Justin Melton contributed 10 points each also for Star.

Import Geron Johnson finished with 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the Picanto, who have lost all 11 games. It was also Kia’s worst defeat since entering the PBA in 2014.