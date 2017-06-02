A star-studded entrance to the Philippines

Bringing fun and entertainment to an already pumped up crowd, some of the most promising names in the entertainment industry today graced the launch of what is dubbed as the “perfect phone selfie.”

Actor-model Tony Labrusca, Hashtag dancer Mccoy de Leon, and male singing group Boyband PH entertained northern denizens and selfie lovers at SM City North Edsa for Vivo’s V5s launch. Labrusca and Boyband PH serenaded fans with their vocal prowess, while de Leon showed off his slick dance moves.

“Pinoy Boyband Superstar’s” Fil-French singing sensation James Cesena, “The Voice Philippines’“ grand finalist Jem Cubil, and the revamped 1:43 boyband were also present during the event.

Moreover, personalities from the tech and lifestyle industry, including blogger Verniece Enciso and Vivo executives graced the launch while selfie lovers and fans got a chance to interact and capture perfect selfies with the guests and performers.

“This is the perfect phone that selfie lovers like me are surely waiting for. With its superb camera specs, there is no need for too much editing on your radiant and natural-looking selfies. What makes this selfie phone more exciting is the newest groufie technology feature that allows panoramic group selfies,” said Labrusca.

“The warm welcome and overwhelming support that we got here in this big launch just shows that the Philippine smartphone market is very much ready to embrace an improved perfect selfie,” De Leon finally added.

As proof of the new technology’s efficiency, Labrusca, De Leon, Boyband PH, Enciso, host Nikko Ramos, and Vivo brand director Annie Lim did not miss the chance to take a group selfie with the crowd at the SM North Edsa launch.