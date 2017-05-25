A star-studded fiesta roundup

Summer fiestas are always made more special for Filipinos across the country when their favorite stars come out to celebrate with them. As May comes to a close, here’s a look back on some of the biggest provincial events that took place in one of the hottest yet ever-festive summers in the Philippines.

The much-awaited telefantasya series “Mulawin vs. Ravena” spread its wings as far as Dagupan City, Pangasinan to take part in the celebration of the famed Bangus Festival.

Love teams Miguel Tanfelix and Bianca Umali; and Derrick Monasterio and Bea Binene led the Kapuso Float Parade and Kapuso Fiesta at Dagupan City Plaza on April 21.

The following week, on April 28, the cast of afternoon drama series “Legally Blind” led the Kapusong Pangasinense at the CSI The City Mall with Janine Gutierrez, Mikael Daez, and Marc Abaya.

Meanwhile, in Lingayen, Asia’s Pop Sweetheart Julie Anne San Jose together with Benjamin Alves, Aicelle Santos, and TOP bannered the Kapuso Night on May 1.

Capping off the successful and star-studded regional events of GMA Network was GMA Network’s Primetime King Dingdong Dantes’ visit to Bacolod City where he serenaded the candidates of the Lin-ay Sang Negros beauty on April 28.