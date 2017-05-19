Star-studded welcome for ‘social media phone’

Three months after its global unveiling, multi-award-winning device LG G6 dubbed as the “social media phone,” officially arrived in the Philippine market via a massive event at SM Mega Fashion Hall.

Local musicians, celebrities, social media influencers, members of the press, and consumers from different walks of life gathered together to experience the electronic brand’s latest flagship smartphone said to be ideal for all digitally-savvy users.

Spotted in the star-studded crowd were Sponge Cola’s lead vocalist Yael Yuzon, Sharlene San Pedro, Luis Hontiveros, Khalil Ramos, basketball player LA Tenorio and members of the band Hale.

Yuzon likened the G6’s audio output to that of a vinyl player. The G6 makes use of a digital-to-analog converter (known officially as Hi-Fi Quad DAC) designed to make music more organic-sounding.

“In the world of social media, we interact with people, we download songs. Then you’re gonna want to listen to it the right way. So having this is like having a vinyl player that fits in your pocket,” Yuzon said.

Social media influencer Janeena Chan raved about the G6 camera’s square feature and wide-angle mode. The G6 features Android’s first-ever Square Camera Mode, with a function that can divide the 18:9 screen into two identical squares for simultaneous photo taking, editing and uploading, as well as creative Instagram shots.

Meanwhile, a publisher of a lifestyle website, Owen Maddela, demonstrated the G6 camera’s “Food Mode” where users can also up their food photography game. The camera technology of the G6 has standard and wide angle settings for both the rear and front cameras, dual 13MP rear cameras (including a 125-degree lens on the wide angle), and an expanded 100-degree field of view with the wide angle 5MP front camera.

Director of local blockbuster “I’m Drunk, I Love You” JP Habac commended the G6’s video taking and Dolby Vision capabilities. He noted that the phone has features that allow users to create high-definition videos. Habac even used it to shoot a short film around the University of the Philippines-Diliman, revisiting some of the locations used in the hit movie.

The G6’s durability is further developed with its water and dust resistance. It can be immersed in up to 1.5 meters of water for as long as 30 minutes, and users can worry less about accidental drops and other rough environments during everyday use. For greater reliability against overheating, the G6 is designed with a metal frame and heat pipe to dissolve heat. The powerful device has passed 14 different military-standard 810G tests involving rain, fog, humidity and temperature, among others.

“We’re so excited to introduce to the Philippine market our newest mobile innovation,” LG Mobile Philippines Vice President Jay Won said. “It received excellent feedback from tech experts worldwide because we listened to customers’ modern needs. The G6 went back to basics and took smartphone design, convenience and overall user experience to the next level. With the G6, we hope that Fil

Filipinos will be able to expand their capabilities using the big, immersive screen that fits in one hand.”