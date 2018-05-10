‘Star Wars 9’ gets lukewarm response from ‘Luke Skywalker’

THE latest installment in the yet to be titled “Star Wars” franchise got a lukewarm reaction from one of the main stars of the movie series.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker from Episodes 4 to 8, had this to say on Twitter: “May the 9th Episode Be Perfect & Not Ruin Anyone’s childhood”.

It was not clear what Hamill meant but the actor’s character was supposed to have made its final appearance on Episode 8, “The Last Jedi,” where he helped allies escape from the enemy.

“The Last Jedi,” released on December of 2017, grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Hamill’s tweet drew more than 1,000 replies, over 10,000 retweets and over 80,000 likes.

The cast of the 9th episode of the “Star Wars” saga would still have Daisy Ridley as Rey, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, John Boyega as Finn and Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron.

Before this, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” will be shown on May 25. Harrison Ford portrayed Solo, one of the main characters in Episodes 4 to 7 of the Star Wars movie series. Solo was a mercenary whose space adventures led him to Walker and Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher. The three were largely responsible for bringing down the evil “Empire” of Darth Vader, played by Hayden Christensen in Episodes 2 and 3 and voiced by James Earl Jones in Episodes 4 to 6. ENRIQUE M. AGCAOILI