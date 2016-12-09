‘Star Wars’ fans unite anew

The force was once again with Filipinos as Star Wars fans and enthusiasts gathered together for Disney Philippines and Toy Kingdom’s much-anticipated Star Wars: Rogue One toy launch at the SM Megamall.

Apart from showcasing the latest toys inspired by the upcoming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story movie, the launch also featured a visit from the film’s characters.

These included the 501st Legion stormtroopers and Darth Vader, whom fans had the rare opportunity to meet and greet, and even have their photos taken with them.

Toys, of course were tops, as brand new Rogue One merchandise were revealed—epic lightsabers, the coolest droids, new character figures, classic troopers, battle vehicles and a lot more amazing Star Wars item that will take fans to ‘a universe far, far away.’

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story from Lucasfilm is the first of the Star Wars standalone films that tells an all-new epic adventure. Set in the Star Wars universe sometime after the events of Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith and shortly before the events of the original Star Wars, the story revolves on a group of unlikely heroes destined together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This event leads to bringing ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and who become part of something greater than them.

For the latest ‘Star Wars Rogue One’ merchandise, head over to Toy Kingdom at SM Megamall, SM North Edsa, SM Mall of Asia, SM Makati, or SM Aura.