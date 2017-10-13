Starmobile taps grassroots market to drive up sales

FILIPINO mobile brand Star Telecom Alliance Resources (STAR) Inc. said it will start selling its Starmobile phones in sari-sari stores and loading stations in various parts of the country.

“We will open many distribution channels in the country,” Starmobile Sales and Marketing Head Gerardo Balderrama said in a press briefing in Makati on Thursday.

“That is now something we are aggressively doing. Wherever the market is, we want to be present,” Balderrama explained.

Starmobile was launched in the Philippines in 2011 and the brand started being sold in selected 7-Eleven convenience stores in the country in 2014.

“By also going into sari-sari stores, we are able to fulfill our mission of making technology more inclusive, from product, pricing, and distribution standpoints,” Balderrama said.

He said that over 20 sari-sari stores and loading stations in Metro Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and Zamboanga will start selling Starmobile phones.

Despite the continuous upgrade of smartphones, Balderrama said Starmobile will continue selling mobile phones focused on text and voice message features, particularly in provincial areas.

“In the provinces, what they is need basic call and text,” Balderrama said, noting the poor internet connection in the rural areas.