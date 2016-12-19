Starred PNP officers to get up to P400K bonus from Duterte

STAR rank officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) will receive P100,000 up to P400,000 as Christmas bonus from President Rodrigo Duterte, the country’s top police official said on Monday.

PNP chief and Director General Ronald dela Rosa told reporters during a chance interview after Monday’s flag-raising ceremony at Camp Crame in Quezon City that police officials that are below star rank will also get a P50, 000 Christmas bonus each from the President.

Dela Rosa said he announced the Christmas bonus for the police offices because he wanted to be transparent to the public.

“This is the first time in the PNP that we [will receive]this huge bonus… and its natural that I will get much bigger amount since I am the chief of the PNP,” he added.

When asked by reporters on the source of funding for the bonus, he replied that the money will not come from illegal drugs.

“Don’t asked from where it came from… but it did not come from drugs,” dela Rosa said.

Meanwhile, the PNP chief announced that over 6, 000 people might have been killed in the government’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs that started when Duterte took over the government last July 1.

He said that more than 2,000 drug suspects were killed in police operations from July 1 up to 6 a.m., Sunday, while 4,000 people were killed in apparent vigilante killings.

According to dela Rosa, the government does not want a bloodbath but he said they cannot stop the drug crackdown as long as the narcotics trade continues to thrive.

“… We cannot guarantee [that no one will be killed because]in every action, there is a corresponding reaction,” he said.

The PNP chief asked the public to “pray” for the policemen as the police organization seek “forgiveness” from those who had been killed in the government’s war on drugs. ANTHONY VARGAS