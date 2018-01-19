A starry and glamorous night

Welcoming the New Year were the brightest stars in business and entertainment industries who joined Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center (GAOC), the leading dental center in celebrating its success in 2017 and the auspicious start of 2018.

Steve Mark Gan, GAOC’s president and CEO, personally welcomed distinguished guests to their annual appreciation dinner which included Jollibee Corporation and co-chairman of Double Dragon Properties Tony Tan Caktiong who attended with his wife Grace Tan Caktiong, Lamoiyan Corporation president Cecilio Pedro, and former congressman of the 1st district of Leyte Martin Romualdez. Also gracing the event were PRC Board of Dentistry member Gloria Bumanlag, Roberto Garcia, Melinda Garcia, and Mike Balani.

GAOC celebrity friends were also present at the event including top actors Richard Gomez; Tirso Cruz 3rd; Gerald Anderson; Enchong Dee; Iñigo Pascual; Carla Abellana; Denise Laurel; Christian Bautista; Myrtle Sarrosa; Gab Valenciano with beauty queen Stephany Stefanowitz; Nikki Valdez; Jay-R; Dingdong Avanzado with wife Jessa Zaragosa and daughter Jayda; Roselle Nava with husband Allan Ford Lee Tan and son Rafa; Issa Litton; IC Mendoza; Tippy Dos Santos; and stylists Rex Atienza and Jay Sarmiento.

GAOC has constantly been at the forefront of dental practice in the Philippines and even South East Asia and is renowned as the go-to dental clinic for top local showbiz personalities.

***

Meanwhile, Ever Bilena welcomed 2018 with a grand all-white party at the Metrotent in Pasig.

Dubbed “#Lightup with EB” the glittery evening was hosted by 2017 Mr. Chinatown winner Jacob Muñez, comedians Boobay and Betong Sumaya with special guest co-host Tricia Lao.

Ever Bilena CEO Dioceldo Sy and COO Silliman Sy gave special recognition to loyal employees who have dedicated five to 30 years of service to the company. The employees also had a chance to win flat screen TV, mobile phones, cash and other valuable prizes during the raffle.

The night was made even more memorable with the presence of celebrity endorsers Max Collins, Christian Bautista, Derrick Monasterio, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, the Asistio sisters, and Blackwater Elite PBA players.

Guests were asked to come in all-white attire as a sign of hope and happiness for the New Year.