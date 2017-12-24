A starry, starry Christmas

How top celebrities are spending the merriest day of the year

When Christmas comes around, celebrities are only too happy to be away from the spotlight, spending the merriest day of the year with their loved ones like the rest of the world. To be sure in fact, they might even spend Christmas the same way you and yours do.

To prove it, The Manila Times Entertainment and Lifestyle, with contributions from weekly columnists Lhar Santiago and Mark Bonificaio, have gathered snippets of how celebrities are spending Christmas this year. We hope you enjoy reading it and wish you and your family a blessed Christmas.

Dawn Zulueta

Lead star, MMFF’s ‘Meant to Beh’

I’m excited for the premiere night of our movie “Meant to Beh” on December 20, after which I’m also looking forward to spending the holidays with my family in New York. It’s been a while since we’ve gone on vacation there and I can’t wait to spend quality time with my husband [Rep. Anton Lagdameo] and our two kids.

Vic Sotto,

Lead star, MMFF’s ‘Meant to Beh’

Usually after the MMFF parade and Christmas day we take a break and travel because it’s the only time of the year na may break sa “Eat Bulaga.” But since we have a new addition to the family [his two-month old daughter Talitha with wife Pauleen Luna]ditto muna kami. My children and brothers will come to the house and then we go back to work to Eat Bulaga on January 1.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach

Lead star, MMFF’s ‘The Revengers Squad’

Ang Christmas plans ko po ngayon ay manood ng sine. I will invite my remaining relatives here in the country to come watch with me dahil yung family ko po nasa abroad talaga. Then, makasama ko po yung mga kaibigan ko, including the Pianatics [the name of her fans club]. Sana po lahat ng nasa pageant world—dahil tapos na rin naman ang pageant season for this year, break muna at manood ng Revengers Squad.”

Daniel Padilla

Lead star, MMFF’s ‘The Revengers Squad’

It’ll be just a regular Christmas. I’ll spend it with my family at home. Pupunta ako sa bahay nila Kath [Bernardo] tapos siya baka dumaan din siya sa amin. So it’s going to be a celebration with family and friends. OK na yun, masaya na kami dun.

Alden Richards

I have already booked our trip to Japan I’m leaving with my dad, my sisters, my lolo and lola and our kasambahay who’s been with us for the longest time. I want them to experience a different kind of Christmas.

Ako kasi, I’ve been to different parts of the world. It’s about time that they also experience it. [Richards left for Japan on December 19 and will be back in the country in time for GME Network’s New Year countdown].

Iñigo Pascual

This is going to be a special Christmas for me and my dad [Piolo Pascual] since it will be the first Christmas we’ll spend at his new house. This is the first house that he is going to be living in after a long time since he’s been living in a condo so I’m happy to see him kind of build his dream as well.

It will also be my first time to celebrate Christmas here in the Philippines after 10 years so I’m very excited.

Darren Espanto

Christmas for me has always been spending time with my family, playing in the snow, drinking hot chocolate, opening presents, decorating the house and stuffing myself with a lot of food. I usually spend it in Canada since that’s where I was born and grew up.