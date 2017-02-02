Stars add glitter to PH’s beloved January fiestas

For stars to truly show their appreciation for their fans, they should go beyond the studio sets and join them especially in celebrations. This January, top TV celebrities did just that and went out to Aklan, Cebu, and Iloilo to add glitter to three of the nation’s most beloved festivals, the Ati-Atihan, Sinulog, and Dinagyang.

In the month-long festivities in honor of the Holy Infant Jesus or Sto. Nino, Visayans were treated to personal appearances of the cast members of GMA Network shows Meant To Be, Ika-6 Na Utos, and Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa.

Happy they went, the celebrities were overwhelmed by the public’s reception. “We did not expect such warm welcome from our Kapusong Cebuano and Ilonggo since every year, we have Kapuso artists who go to Cebu and Iloilo to celebrate the Sinulog and Dinagyang festivals,” enthused Meant To Be’s Barbie Forteza. “We came from our [in Manila]but when we heard them shouting and saw how happy they were, we forgot about how tired we were,” she added in a message to The Manila Times.

Her co-star Ken Chan was taken by surprise at the jam-packed Robinsons Place Iloilo on January 21. “It was really fun performing because you can hear the people shouting and cheering for you,” he shared. The crowd estimate during their Iloilo show was at 8,000.

The two, together with co-actors Jak Roberto, Ivan Dorschner, Addy Raj, and Mika dela Cruz were also in Cebu for the Sinulog Festival on January 14 and 15. They held back-to-back mall shows at Gaisano Capital Island Mall Mactan and SM City Cebu, and even joined the Grand Sinulog Parade together with the stars of Destined To Be Yours, Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza; and My Love From The Star’s Jennylyn Mercado and Gil Cuerva. Around 1.5 million people gathered during the parade while each mall show was attended by thousands of mall-goers.

Actress Sunshine Dizon meanwhile related that this year’s Sinulog and Dinagyang Festivals were one for the books. “It was a very memorable experience,” said the star of the hit-rating afternoon teleserye Ika-6 Na Utos, who fiestas together with co-star Gabby Concepcion and Ryza Cenon.

Meanwhile, the cast of the Afternoon Prime series Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa made sure they did not miss the fun. In fact, they went to all three festivals: Asia’s Pop Sweetheart Julie Anne San Jose pumped up the energy when she went to the Pastrana Park to watch the Ati-Atihan Festival with co-star Martin del Rosario; singer James Wright who went to Aklan for the Mutya It Kalibo Coronation Night; and Benjamin Alves and LJ Reyes who visited The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu for the Sinulog Festival.