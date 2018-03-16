Stars and actresses who should be beauty queens

Since the ‘60s and ‘70s when Filipinas took the world beauty contest arena by storm, the country became the pageant-crazy people that they are proud to be today, and always on the look out for possible queens to follow in the footsteps of 1964 Miss International Gemma Cruz; 1969 Miss Universe Gloria Diaz; 1970 Miss International Aurora Pijuan; 1973 Miss Universe Margie; and 1979 Miss International Melanie.

After a long gap when Philippine beauties placed in the runners-up roster every so often, the 2000s saw two Miss International winners in Precious Lara Quigaman (2005) and Kylie Verzosa (2016); the first Miss World winner in Megan Young (2013); and of course, a third Miss Universe in Pia Wurtzbach (2016).

From this latest list, the common denominator among the titleholders is—yes—show business. Young and Wurtzbach were actresses before becoming beauty queens, while Quigaman and Verzosa stepped into the spotlight following their win.

And so, where else will pageant-crazy Filipinos look for possible beauty queens but showbiz? Today, The Manila Times presents its picks among the biggest stars of the day, who may just find the possibility interesting.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.