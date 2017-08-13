Stars celebrate Davaoeños’ success story

With just a several thousand pesos, young pharmacist Mercedita Lim convinced her mother Leonora to try out a formula for a facial astringent. They had been running a small pharmacy in Davao City for the longest time, which over the last two decades has turned into a multi-million pharmaceutical company specializing in skincare products.

Celebrating its 22nd year with a party at Annabel’s Restaurant in Quezon City, the Lims held a press conference to introduce top prime time actors Albert Martinez and Paulo Avelino as the new faces of their company, RDL Pharmaceutical Laboratory Inc. Chosen to represent a liniment oil for body pains and the company’s popular whitening soap respectively, Martinez and Avelino said they were honored to be part of a the Lims’ success story, what with the company’s range of products now exported to parts of Asia and the Middle East.