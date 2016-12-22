Stars and their Christmas plans

It’s the time of the year when everyone is excitedly busy preparing to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas truly brings a different feel—an unexplainable exhilaration that envelops one and all.

The stars feel it too as they join the rest of the world celebrating the birth of Jesus, our Savior. And like us, they also have their plans for this very special day.

Superstar Nora Aunor will just be at home on December 25. “There will be lots of food at home,” she volunteereed. “My house will be open for friends and family. I’m going to cook at kung sino makaalala, pumunta na lang sa bahay. I also invited my co-stars in Kabisera. I have grown close to them, especially my producer RJ Agustin who also acts in the movie as one of my sons.”

Alden Richards, Kristoffer Martin and Derrick Monasterio have also made their plans for Christmas. The three GMA Network heartthrobs have been friends since their Tween Hearts days, and are now busy with their respective projects.

Alden is starting his series Destined To Be Yours with Maine Mendoza. Derrick is riding high with his top-rating weekly fantasy-comedy series Tsuperhero, and Kristoffer is back with love teammate Joyce Ching for GMA Afternoon Prime’s Hahamakin Ang Lahat.

Whenever these three Kapuso leading men see each other, guesting in a show usually, it’s never-ending bonding for them.

Alden, Derrick and Kristoffer are all staying home for Christmas. Alden is excited because this will be his first Christmas in his new home in Laguna. Derrick will take the opportunity to bond with his mom, his sisters and his nieces and nephews. Finally for Kristoffer, it’s been a tradition for him and his family to spend Christmas at their house in Olongapo.

They have agreed to do one thing on Christmas, though—they will cook. Alden plans to grill steak for his family, and Derrick will cook his now signature pasta dish, while Kristoffer will cook prawns in peanut sauce.

Even Rhian Ramos is set to invade the kitchen this Christmas. Despite her busy schedule promoting her MMFF movie Saving Sally, Rhian is really determined on making good her promise to her family to cook their Christmas feast. “Dati nagpapabili lang ako ng food but this time, I will do the cooking. I’ve learned a lot from our cooking show Taste Buddies. I’ll start with appetizers muna because those are the ones that are easy,” Rhian beamed.

Meanwhile, brother and sister Sanya Lopez and Jak Roberto will go home to their ancestral home in Bulacan. It’s been a family tradition that every Christmas, they go home to their nearby province to be with their grandparents and other relatives. “But this time will be a little different. Since Sanya and I are both earning, we’re giving more gifts. We always look forward to Christmas because we always have a grand time bonding with our cousins,” said Jak.

This is the first Christmas that Jennylyn Mercado is celebrating without her Mommy Lydia who passed away in November. The Kapuso Ultimate Star said it will be a sad Christmas for her but that doesn’t mean she will not celebrate. “We will celebrate it the way we celebrated it when Mama was still with us. I grew up celebrating Christmas with lots of food and gifts. I want to continue the tradition that Mama started and that’s how I want to pass it on to Jazz,” Jen enthused.

Last year, Jen cooked almost all the dishes for Noche Buena but this year, she will let her helpers do the cooking with her supervision. “First time kong ginawa yung magluto ng maraming putahe for Christmas. I don’t want to do it again. It’s so tiring. But I will be the one to list down all the food that will be cooked. Siyempre kasama na do’n lahat ng food that my son Jazz loves.”

Ika-6 Na Utos leading man Gabby Concepcion has already left for the States to join his family in celebrating the holidays. Despite his busy schedule doing two shows, as he is also part of Tsuperhero, Gabby and his family had long planned their Christmas bonding in San Francisco. He will have to be away from them just for a little bit because Gabby has a concert somewhere in California before New Year. He will be back in Manila first week of January too to resume taping for his shows.

Also an Ika-6 na Utos star, Sunshine Dizon will play Santa Claus to her two children, a role her estranged husband used to do. It’s her first time to play St. Nick for her kids and they’re gifts are all ready under the tree, which they can’t wait to open. Of course, the actress will also celebrate Christmas with her Mommy Dorothy who has always been there for Shine and the children.

The superb villain in Ika-6 Na Utos, Ryza Cenon, will be a Good Samaritan this Christmas as she has been doing ever since entering show business. Every Christmas Eve, she cooks food, packs them in individual servings, and in the evening, before 12 midnight strikes, she takes to the streets to share her blessings with the homeless.

“It’s only once a year that we celebrate Christmas. I believe one of the best ways to celebrate the birth of the Savior is by sharing our blessings. Since I live alone, I’ve decided to do this every Christmas.”

Ryza will have some help though distributing Noche Buena this year because her sister is coming home from abroad. And of course on Christmas Day, she may just get a surprise visit from boyfriend Cholo Barretto.

Meanwhile, the four handsome leading men of Barbie Forteza are all set to celebrate Christmas too. Jak, as we have said, is going to Bulacan with his family. Ken Chan will also spend time at home with his family with a traditional Noche Buena, followed by their exchange of gifts. For Christmas Day, they may visit their relatives in Pampanga.

Ivan Dorcshner, whose family lives in California, is unable to go home because of taping, but will spend Christmas with buddies James Reid and Bret Jackson. Addy Raj, on the other hand, is not used to celebrating Christmas since he was born and raised in India, which of course, is not a Christian country. So this will be the first time the young actor will experience celebrating Christmas, and he’s so excited since a Filipino family has invited him to celebrate the holiday with them.



It will really be a merry Christmas for kids and kids at heart with the Christmas shows ready to go on stage around town. One show that promises great entertainment is the Le Grand Cirque at the Araneta Coliseum, which begins on December 25.

The circus performers come from different parts of the globe like the USA, Ukraine, United Kingdom and China. Circus manager Kevin Littlejohn guarantees the audience will be in awe with both death-defying acts and unbelievable tricks.

Two of the performers, Stefan and Kris are second-generation circus performers. Born in the same year, they started training when they were kids. At 28, it can be said that they have already mastered their acts, which they showed on Unang Hirit on Monday. Stefan wowed with his strength as he carried Kris who was doing body contortions in such an amazing way!

Just before their on-cam interview, the pair did one of their acts right in front of the GMA Network Center building upon the request of Showbuzz.

Stefan and Kris clearly very serious in their craft career. For them, circus performance is their life. They cannot see themselves doing anything else but traveling the world and entertaining people of all ages.

They told Showbuzz they are happy to be in the Philippines, and have nothing but good words for the people, not to mention the food! As first-time visitors to the country, they fell in love with the Philippines immediately. In fact, Stefan can already speak some Filipino phrases after just a couple of days in Manila.

They are super fans of the adobo, and are looking forward to trying balut. Someone told them of course that the Filipino delicacy will help them strengthen their knees for show time.

Try to catch Le Grand Cirque over the holidays, and from Showbuzz, have a Merry Christmas one and all!