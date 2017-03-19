Stars dazzle at latest round of PH festivals

Up north and down south, the presence of TV celebrities drew even more merrymakers to the most recent round of Philippine fiestas at Baguio’s Panagbenga, General Santos City’s Kalilangan Festival, and Tagum City’s Musikahan in Davao del Norte.

GMA Network sent their biggest stars from the shows Destined To Be Yours, Meant To Be, My Love From The Star, and Impostora to the said festivals in its continued support for Philippine tourism.

Baguio City’s cold weather was no match to the warmth that locals and tourists alike bestowed on the stars of hit romantic comedy series Meant To Be, namely Barbie Forteza and her leading men Jak Roberto, Ivan Dorschner, Addy Raj, and Ken Chan.

Meanwhile, the phenomenal love team of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza, stars of the new primetime series Destined To Be Yours, caught up with Forteza and the rest at the Summer Capital to participate at the Panagbenga Grand Float Parade. AlDub drew defeaning screams from the more than one million onlookers when the GMA Kapuso float traversed Upper Session Road all the way to Melvin Jones Football Field.

Their treat for their fans up in the Mt. Province did not end with the parade, however as Richards and Mendoza, together co-stars Koreen Medina and Juancho Trivino, held a mini-concert at the Sunshine Park later in the day.

Gracing the Kalilangan Festival, meanwhile, was GMA’s Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado who flew to General Santos City to celebrate their founding anniversary. Joining her was her leading man in the local adaptation of the Korean drama My Love From The Star, new actor Gil Cuerva. The Pinoy Steffi Cheon and Matteo Do thrilled their fans who gathered at the KCC Mall that afternoon.

From Baguio, the cast of Meant To Be also flew to Davao del Norte to meet their fans during the Tagum City Musikahan Festival where the New City Hall Grounds overflowed with 20,000 fans who patiently waited them.

Earlier that day too at the NCCC Mall Tagum, mall goers were also treated to an afternoon of delight when stars of upcoming teleserye Impostora, Kris Bernal and Rafael Rosell, also held a mini-concert.

“We look forward to joining these festivals because it’s our opportunity to get in touch with our regional viewers, bring our artists to meet and greet their fans and at the same time help in promoting our very own festivals,” said GMA Regional TV head Oli Amoroso. “We cannot help but be overwhelmed by the warm reception we got from the people in Baguio, Gen San, and Tagum. We would like to thank all our Kapuso viewers from Luzon to Mindanao because they continue to keep us number one nationwide,” he ended.