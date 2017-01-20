Stars expected at launch of ‘perfect selfie phone’

Local celebrities and performers, top billed by KZ Tandingan, Pinoy Boyband Superstar’s Tony Labrusca and James Ryan Cesena, as well as key online influencers in fashion, lifestyle and technology will be gathering this weekend to welcome the arrival of Vivo V5 Plus, dubbed as the perfect selfie phone.

Taking a selfie—a self-shot taken with a hand-held camera phone or one supported by a selfie stick— has truly become a part of every Filipino routine. As such, having a smart phone that can guarantee the perfect selfie users can share on their social media accounts is a delight. The Stephen Curry-endorse Vivo V5 Plus boasts a 20-megapixel and 8-megapixel combination, a soft-light flash, a face beauty mode 6.0, and a 16-megapixe rear camera.

The celebration will be today and on Sunday, 4 p.m. at SM Mall of Asia Atrium.