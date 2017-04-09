The stars’ Holy Week plans

PLUS: The latest on Jerika Ejercito; and an actor afflicted with ‘Akology’

Holy Week is one of the few times celebrities get to rest and take a short break each year since it is also the time broadcast networks reboot and clean their facilities. That’s why In the Know snooped around to find out where your favorite stars are going!

First up are Isabelle Daza and new hubby Adrien Semblat who will head out to their safari honeymoon in Africa.

Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo on the other hand want to miss each other and spend time apart this Holy Week. Matteo told us he is going to Japan, while Sarah decided to stay in the Philippines to bond with family.

Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola who recently had a viral kissing photo in the Land of the Rising Sun meanwhile said fans are in for more of their sweetness as they still have two trips coming up this summer. “Secret yung isa but definitely Thailand is our favorite place and we just like the vibe there.”

If most celebrities are out to travel, Ronnie Alonte will be preparing for his upcoming summer projects this week. “Ipagpapaliban ko muna. Work muna ang focus ko ngayon.”

Meanwhile Christian Bautista will observe Holy Week traditions, but when asked what he would sacrifice, he replied, “We have to sacrifice the bad with what is good every day. We do not need to wait for Lent and the Holy Week.”

***

Almost a year since her split with Bernard Palanca, former president and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada’s beautiful daughter, Jerika Ejercito, has totally moved on with her new man. She even revealed they are already talking about settling down. Jerika’s new love is businessman Miguel Aguilar Garcia has the approval of her father, unlike Bernard.

“Oh yes, he likes him. They already met a couple of times,” she confirmed.

When asked about Bernard’s role in their son’s life right now, Jerika openly replied that it is pretty much non-existent, especially since Bernard is busy with his life. Just last March, the actor was involved in a scandal, which did not bother Jerika at all.

“That’s his life and clearly his life choices so out na kami diyan. I have a few more years to figure out how to explain that to our son.”

Right now, Jerika is busy as program director of Ilaw ng Maynila which helps abused women find employment and regain their emotional and mental stability. Before that, she was involved with the Center for Aesthetics Studies where she helped send marginalized women to study makeup under experts in the industry for livelihood.

***

GUESS WHO? This “talented” actor’s friends are starting to backbite him because of his weird and recurring behavior when drunk that shows his insecurities. His friends in showbiz call it “Akology” — a pun on the word “ako,” which of course means “me” in English. Yes, this actor loves talking about himself subtly while sober and goes full blast when drunk! During one of their night outs, a showbiz friend almost walked out on the actor when he started blabbing about a role in a teleserye that was given to a colleague in the same management.

The actor blurted out, “Why him? I’m the one with the international awards! I studied acting abroad! Can you believe it? I am also good looking! People are so stupid in this industry!”

And that was how the whole night pretty much went on.

***

Until next week, have a meaningful Holy Week. Ta-ta!