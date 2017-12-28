STARS IN THEIR EYES

Kate Spade

Kate Spade New York looks up for inspiration, moved by shooting stars, night owls, the wintery night skies of Siberia and the mesmerizing dance of colors of the Aurora Borealis. The magic in these natural occurrences are captured and woven into the very fabric of the collection.

Sparkle, pearls and metallic shine dress up a holiday collection firmly rooted in ethereal, bohemian silhouettes. The ready-to-wear line is light with diaphanous fabrics that loosen up classic tailored dresses, with a mix of free-spirited midi dresses and shirting paired with statement coats and vintage knits. These all lend a refined, luxe approach to fancy-casual styling.

The celestial spin is also worked into the designing of Kate Spade’s handbags and accessories, which are embellished with silver beading and stars that offer the perfect touch of shimmer, not meant to outshine the entire ensembles. Handbags and accessories also get a chic update through the playful interpretation of owl shapes. Versatile backpacks round out the collection in elevated textures like soft velvet for a luxe take on everyday wearability.

Kate Spade New York is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La and Rustan’s Cebu.