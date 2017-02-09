Stars reach out on their birthdays

Several showbiz celebrities turned not only a year older but also kinder the past month as they celebrated their birthdays away from the glamour yet still with very important people.

Mikael Daez celebrated his by gathering some of his most dedicated fans in an afternoon of fun and games playing laser tag. Showing up for a surprise was his favorite travel and adventure buddy Megan Young.

Said Daez, “It’s important that we never forget to have fun. I’m glad that these special people are here with me to celebrate life.”

Another January celebrant who spent her birthday with fans was Joyce Ching. Bonding with them at Jump Yard, was Hahamakin Ang Lahat co-actor Kristoffer Martin.

Asked why she chose a unique celebration, Ching replied, “Ako kasi, I’m very close to my fans, and I want to keep it that way. This is my way of saying thanks for their endless love and support in whatever I do.”

Meanwhile, Ken Chan paid a visit to Childhope Asia Philippines, a non-profit organization that caters to the welfare of Filipino street children. Before Chan was personally dished out the children’s meals and was touched by a special song they prepared for him.

“Nakakataba kasi ng puso ang tumulong. But seeing them make an effort to give you something for your birthday is overwhelming. Ako dapat ang magreregalo sa kanila pero with their gesture, I’m all the more blessed,” shared the Meant To Be star.

Finally Encantadia starrer and Babae Power advocate Glaiza de Castro spent her birthday with the elderly women of Abiertas House of Friendship in Quezon City. She was met by an empowering message from the organization and was also serenaded by three women from the community.

In return, she promised to keep her commitment to them. “I want to keep reaching out to women and listening to their stories. Kasi I think the first step in empowering women is yung pakinggan sila.”