Stars recall real-life pain seen in ‘La La Land’ auditions

LOS ANGELES: In La La Land, tipped for glory at Sunday’s Oscars (Monday in Manila), Emma Stone channels some of the pain she and Ryan Gosling experienced in their early auditions.

On one occasion Mia (Stone) is asked to stop no more than two seconds into a painstakingly prepared monologue.

“People would look up at me and look back at their paper and not look at me again,” the actress told Variety magazine, recalling how her own entry into showbiz echoed her character’s travails.

“I remember feeling very insignificant. I would almost rather you yell at me.”

It is a rite of passage any young hopeful seeking his or her fortune in Hollywood must endure, and stars have been reminded by La La Land of their own excruciating experiences.

“I absolutely hate auditions with, like, a passion. I get so nervous, I’ve thrown up before,” 18-year-old Elle Fanning (Super 8, Maleficent) recalled at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

New York-based actor Drew Scott Alexander says casting directors will often know “after 10 seconds” if a candidate is right for a part, and that this may have nothing to do with the quality of the audition.

“You’re too tall or too short, you don’t have the right hair color… Since I understood this, I tend to take things much less personally,” he told AFP.

AFP