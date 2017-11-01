Wednesday, November 1, 2017
    Stars of SKorean hit TV show marry in real life

    By on Today's Headline Photos, Top Stories

    SEOUL: Two South Korean stars who played lovers in a TV drama that took Asia by storm last year tied the knot in real life on Tuesday in a highly anticipated wedding.

    Zhang Ziyi, chinese actress, revealed pictures of Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki on her Weibo account on October 31.

    Actress Song Hye-Kyo, 35, and actor Song Joong-Ki, 32, who played the two leads in the military romance
    “Descendants of the Sun,” married in a star-studded ceremony in Seoul.

    The drama tells the story of an army captain sent on a peacekeeping mission to a fictional war-torn country, Uruk, where he meets and falls in love with a surgeon working with a medical NGO.

    It enjoyed huge popularity at home and across Asia, garnering billions of views on Chinese video-streaming sites and winning a thumbs-up from Thailand’s junta chief, who praised the main characters’ sense of duty.

    The 16-episode series was hailed as reviving the so-called “Hallyu,” or Korean Wave, of K-pop and K-dramas that spread across Asia and beyond since the early 2000s.

    The show also spawned a mini-industry, with Chinese fans snapping up cosmetics, 0clothes and fashion accessories favored by the series’ stars and sold on online shopping sites.

    Tuesday’s closed-door event featured a Who’s Who of the South Korean television industry as well as Zhang Ziyi, the award-winning Chinese actress who starred in the 2000 film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”

