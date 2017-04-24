Stars take selfies for charity

Social media became the platform for a noble cause when competing celebrities turned the Likes on their posts as basis for donation to Habitat for Humanity Philippines (HHP), a non-profit housing organization tacking poverty by building and renovating homes for families in need.

Selfies of Yeng Constantino, Erich Gonzales, Jessy Mendiola, Enchong Dee, Andrea Brillantes, Jane Oineza, Sue Ramirez, Miles Ocampo, Maris Racal, and Loisa Andallo were posted in the Vivo Philippines Instagram account, captured with the brand’s newest flagship phone, the V5 Plus.

Teen star Andrea Brillantes emerged as the Vivo Perfect Selfie Cup winner with a total of 18,848 likes. Every like for each celebrity photo was converted into one peso, raising P101,980 all given to HHP.

“Vivo thanks everyone who joined our contest. Above all else, our brand always aims to help Filipinos have a better life and through participating, we gave hope to homeless families in the country,” Vivo Philippines brand director Annie Lim said.

Ten lucky likers were also awarded brand new Vivo V5 Plus phones.