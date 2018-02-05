Stars turn out to celebrate Neymar’s 26th birthday

PARIS: Former Brazil great Ronaldo turned up alongside a host of Paris Saint-Germain stars and international teammates to celebrate Neymar’s birthday at a glitzy reception in central Paris on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

Edinson Cavani and PSG coach Unai Emery were notably among the reported 150 guests in attendance, while Marseille midfielder Luiz Gustavo and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus also attended the event.

Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer following his 222-million-euro ($264 million) move from Barcelona in August, will turn 26 on Monday.

He has scored 27 goals in 26 matches in all competitions for PSG in his first six months at the club.

AFP