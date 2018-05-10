Starting a business from scratch when you’re young

For many Filipinos, having their own business is a dream. However, this path can be confusing and scary, especially for young professionals who have to build their business from zero. With passion and determination, however, it can be done.

Ali Sangalang, one of the founders and the wit behind the lifestyle brand, Linya-Linya, which became popular across social media for its witty and relatable hugot memes, shares a few insights and tips for young people aspiring to build a business out of their passion.

Make the most of what you have

Starting a business young allows you to take more risks, since you still have the energy and the luxury of time to do so. Being part of the current generation also allows you to effortlessly keep up with the marketing trends and use that to your advantage.

For Sangalang and his partners, however, one of the things that they were able to take advantage of when they decided to focus on branding in 2017 was social media marketing.

But instead of going the usual transactional route (e.g. paying or asking for an ex-deal), they built and developed genuine relationships with various influencers, who as a sign of gratitude and support posted photos of themselves wearing Linya-Linya’s products. .

Given their limited budget, they also used (and are still using) social media as a way of finding out what would sell to their target audience. “Primarily kasi, humor page kami. So magrerelease kami ng meme, at pag pumatok, may filter na kami (We’re primarily a humor page, right? So when we release a meme and it gets a lot of likes, we automatically treat that as a filter).” When a meme they post hits a certain number of likes on Facebook or Instagram, they consider it as one of their future shirt designs. They use this technique as a sort of internal survey for the products they sell.

Find the right partners

Sangalang also credits their brand’s success to their chemistry as partners. “Mahirap magnegosyo nang mag-isa (It’s difficult to run a business on your own),” he said. He recommends looking for partners who are not only profit-oriented but also share your values. “Kasi kung ang motivation nila ay pera, magkaroon ng pangalan, o sumikat, lalabas at lalabas yung problema diyan (Because if their motivation is just to make money, make a name for themselves, and get popular, problems will eventually arise).”

And like any relationship, once you get together with the right partners, you should make an effort to take care of that partnership. For Sangalang, mutual respect and open communication is the key. “Dapat kaya niyong pagusapan kung ano mang challenge ang biglang pumasok. Monetary man yan o ugali. O operations o kung ano man. (You should be able to talk about whatever challenge that comes your way, whether it be monetary, attitude-related, operations-related, or whatever).”

Muster the courage to start

Sangalang also encourages those who are having qualms about starting a business to not overthink and just start. Yung mantra namin ni Panch eh, “Magsimulang Magsimula.” He acknowledges that there are a lot of reasons, including market saturation that may cause hopefuls to put off starting their own businesses. But despite all these, he encourages everyone to just take the plunge and start.

“If you believe in your product, o kung naniniwala ka naman dun sa gusto mong ibenta, gawin mo na. (If you believe in your product. If you believe in the item you want to sell, then just do it.)” He suggests starting with selling online first, then eventually moving on to selling at bazaars where you’d be able to see firsthand how people would react to your product and brand.

The risk you take must be calculated though. He suggests a more conservative approach for people who are just starting out with their own businesses. “Huwag mo munang itaya lahat. Kailangan talaga, meron ka pa ring regular income. (Don’t invest all your time and resources in your business just yet. You should still maintain your regular source of income),” Sangalang advises those who are planning to start.

Put in the work

Finally, we all know that hard work is important in the success of one’s business. And the same holds true for Linya-Linya. Despite the business’s ongoing success, Sangalang and his partners still make sure to hustle and not get complacent. Sangalang believes that young business owners should continuously strive to do their best and stick to their vision, whether or not there’s money coming in. Or whether or not their brand is getting noticed.

“Put in the work. Yun yung ‘Pursige, hindi puro sige’,” Sangalang said quoting one of the brand’s famous one-liners. And who could argue with that, right?

Katrina Guevarra is a content writer at MoneyMax.ph, the Philippines’ leading comparison website for insurance, credit cards, and loans. You can save money on your car insurance and get the chance to win a brand new Toyota Vios at the same time. For more information, visit https://www.moneymax.ph/learn-more/promotions.