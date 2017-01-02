Starting the new year right

One minute to midnight

One minute to go

One minute to say good-bye

Before we say hello

Let’s start the New Year right

Twelve o’clock tonight

When they dim the lightlet’s

begin

Kissing the old year out

Kissing the New Year in

Let’s watch the old year die

With a fond good-bye

And our hopes as highas a kite

How can our love go wrong

Ifwe start the New Year right?

Let’s watch the old year die

With a fond good-bye

And our hopes as highas a kite

How can our love go wrong

If we start the New Year right?

—Bing Cosby, “Let’s Start the New Year Right”

We all remember Charles Shultz’s Peanuts, and the beloved bald-headed Charlie Brown, don’t we?

In one comic strip, while working on a birdhouse, Charlie Brown tells Lucy, “Well, I’m a lousy carpenter. I can’t nail straight; I can’t saw right; and I always split the wood! I’m nervous, I lack confidence, I’m stupid, I have poor taste, and absolutely no sense of design.” But after having said all this, and after surveying his work, he finally concludes, “So, all things considered, it’s coming along OK.”

Many of us approach our work only as a step toward being able to do what we really want to do. We endure the Monday to Friday grind solely to “live” for Saturdays and Sundays, thus, choosing to make a living rather than make a life.

Like Charlie Brown the result is often mediocrity at our work but a grand effort at “recreational” pursuits.

It is believed that the New Year always brings forth new hope and hopefully, better resolutions.

On that note, may this new year inspire us strive to live each day with real enjoyment and real enthusiasm. Carpe diem! Seize the day! Life is too short to waste our efforts on the majority of our days solely to enjoy a few of our days.

Happy New Year!