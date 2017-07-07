A STATE of calamity has been declared in one of the towns in Leyte that was hard hit by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck the province on Thursday.

Vice Mayor Elmer Codilla of Kananga said the local government had P2.7 million in calamity funds that it could use to help the victims of the quake where one person was reported initially to have died

and 37 others were injured after a three-story building collapsed.

Codilla said authorities decided to stop rescue operations in the commercial establishment after everyone there had been accounted for.