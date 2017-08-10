State of calamity declared in Ormoc City, Kananga town

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of calamity in Ormoc City and Kananga town in Leyte province a month after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck the two areas.

Duterte signed on August 7 Proclamation 283, declaring the state of calamity on recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The declaration would “hasten the rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation efforts of the government and the private sector,” as well as “control the prices of basic goods and commodities” in the areas.

It would also give the government ample latitude in using funds for the rescue, relief and rehabilitation of affected areas.

Duterte directed all government agencies to attend to the needs of the earthquake victims.

He also ordered the military and the police “to undertake necessary measures to ensure peace and order in the affected areas.”

CATHERINE S. VALENTE