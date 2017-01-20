‘State colleges shouldn’t kill private schools’

STATE universities and colleges should not compete with private higher education institutions, educators said on Thursday, amid plans to scrap tuition in public schools next academic year and as private schools reel from the effects of the transition to the K to 12 scheme.

This was stressed by the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (Cocopea), a big organization of private schools, and the Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (Pasuc), during an education forum at Club Filipino in San Juan.

Fr. Joel Tabora, S.J., Cocopea chairman and president of Ateneo de Davao University, said state universities and private schools should not be competing with each other as they serve the same population.

Pasuc president Ricardo Rotoras said the higher education system should be seen as one system.

“We have to recognize the fact that the government really needs the private institutions to provide a higher education system to the Filipino people,” Rotoras told The Manila Times at the sidelines of the forum organized by the Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities.

“We need both the public and the private schools to offer quality education, and in achieving that [goal], the state universities and colleges should not compete with private schools, both in terms of students and in terms of curricular offering because we should be complementing,” the Pasuc president added.

Rotoras pointed out that the mandate of state universities and colleges is to offer quality education to poor but deserving students.

“We have to leave those other programs that private sectors can do better,” he said.