State-owned aerospace company to be abolished

State-owned Philippine Aerospace Development Corp. (PADC) will be abolished under a plan to trim the number of government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs).

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the abolition of PADC was raised during a recent meeting of the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG).

“We just had a GCG meeting. It’s the same ones we just reiterated,” he told reporters, referring to state-owned firms likely to face the axe.

“One was Philippine Aerospace Development Corp.”

PADC was created on September 5, 1973 by virtue of Presidential Decree (PD) 286.

According to the Civil Aeronautics Board, the firm is mandated to undertake “business and development activities for the establishment of a reliable aviation and aerospace industry within the Philippines.”

It is also supposed to be engaged “in the design, manufacture, and sale of all forms of aircraft” and develop “local capabilities in the maintenance, repair, and modification of aviation equipment.”

Dominguez, however, claimed the firm had not fulfilled its mandate.

“They are supposed to design a plane. It’s been 45 years already and they have not designed a plane yet. That is in their charter,” he said.

According to reports, PADC attempted to develop a locally-made helicopter, the

Hummingbird, and a single-engine trainer called the Defiant in the ‘80s but was forced to drop the programs due to licensing issues and the lack of government support.

Representatives of the company were not immediately available for comment.

Besides PADC, Dominguez confirmed that North Luzon Railways Corp. (Northrail) would also be deactivated.

“That one is no use already,” he declared.

Northrail’s deactivation was first mentioned by the Department of Budget and Management in October.

Northrail, a subsidiary of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), was

created in 1995 to develop construct, operate and manage a railroad system that would serve Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Northern Luzon.

A project to rehabilitate and upgraded an existing line ended up being shelved in 2011 over corruption allegations and Northrail was subsequently embroiled in an arbitration case filed by a Chinese contractor.

The Duterte administration has revived the project but placed it under the Department of Transportation, prompting the BCDA last year to call for Northrail’s dissolution.

Once deactivated, a GOCC will no longer receive a budget from the national government, which means that it will no longer be able to operate.

This is different from abolition, which requires the repeal of the law that created the GOCC.

GOCCs were initially said to number 158 but the GCC has said that this is being revised following reviews that found several in the list to be research institutions or already inoperational.

As of mid-2016, 108 GOCCs were listed as under the GCG.

The agency has said that its long-term goal is to reduce the number of state-run firms to less than 90.