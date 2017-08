State schools in PH

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte signed a law that would grant free tuition to students who would enrol in state colleges and universities (SCUs) in the Philippines in the tertiary level.

Below is a list:

Luzon

National Capital Region

Eulogio “Amang” Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology

Marikina Polytechnic College

Philippine Normal University

Philippine State College of Aeronautics

Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Rizal Technological University

Technological University of the Philippines

University of the Philippines System

Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)

Abra State Institute of Science and Technology

Apayao State College

Benguet State University

Ifugao State University

Kalinga Apayao State College

Mountain Province State Polytechnic College

I – Ilocos Region

Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University

Ilocos Sur Polytechnic State College

Mariano Marcos State University

North Luzon Philippines State College

Pangasinan State University

University of Northern Philippines

II – Cagayan Valley

Batanes State College

Cagayan State University

Isabela State University

Nueva Vizcaya State University

Quirino State University

III – Central Luzon

Aurora State College of Technology

Bataan Peninsula State University

Bulacan Agricultural State College

Bulacan State University

Central Luzon State University

Don Honorio Ventura Technological State University

Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology

Pampanga Agricultural College

Philippine Merchant Marine Academy

Ramon Magsaysay Technological University

Tarlac College of Agriculture

Tarlac State University

IVA – CALABARZON

Batangas State University

Cavite State University

Laguna State Polytechnic University

Southern Luzon State University

University of Rizal System

IVB – MIMAROPA

Marinduque State College

Mindoro State College of Agriculture and Technology

Occidental Mindoro State College

Palawan State University

Romblon State University

Western Philippines University

V – Bicol Region

Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Technology

Bicol University

Camarines Norte State College

Camarines Sur Polytechnic College

Catanduanes State College

Central Bicol State University of Agriculture

Dr. Emilio B. Espinosa, Sr. Memorial State College of Agriculture and Technology Partido State University

Sorsogon State College

Visayas

VI – Western Visayas

Aklan State University

Capiz State University

Guimaras State College

Iloilo State College of Fisheries

Northern Iloilo Polytechnic State College

University of Antique

West Visayas State University

Western Visayas College of Science and Technology

VII – Central Visayas

Bohol Island State University

Cebu Normal University

Cebu Technological University

Siquijor State College

VIII – Eastern Visayas

Eastern Samar State University

Eastern Visayas State University

Leyte Normal University

Naval State University

Northwest Samar State University

Palompon Institute of Technology

Samar State University

Southern Leyte State University

University of Eastern Philippines

Visayas State University

Negros Island Region

Carlos Hilado Memorial State College

Central Philippines State University

Northern Negros State College of Science and Technology

Negros Oriental State University Mindanao

IX – Zamboanga Peninsula

Cerilles State College

Jose Rizal Memorial State University

Western Mindanao State University

Zamboanga City State Polytechnic College

Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology

X – Northern Mindanao

Bukidnon State University

Camiguin Polytechnic State College

Central Mindanao University

Mindanao University of Science and Technology

Misamis Oriental State College of Agriculture and Technology

MSU – Iligan Institute of Technology

Northwestern Mindanao State College of Science and Technology

XI – Davao Region

Davao del Norte State College

Davao Oriental State College of Science and Technology

Southern Philippines Agri-Business, Marine and Aquatic School of Technology

University of Southeastern Philippines

XII – SOCCSKSARGEN

Cotabato City State Polytechnic College

Cotabato Foundation College of Science and Technology

Sultan Kudarat State University

University of Southern Mindanao

XIII – Caraga

Agusan del Sur State College of Agriculture and Technology

Caraga State University

Surigao del Sur State University

Surigao State College of Technology

Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM)

Adiong Memorial Polytechnic State College

Basilan State College

Mindanao State University

MSU – Tawi-Tawi College of Technology and Oceanography

Sulu State College

Tawi-Tawi Regional Agricultural College

Total: 112

RJ Carbonell