State U booters in shaky win

Defending champions University of the Philippines (UP) escaped past Adamson University, 2-1, in their first round match of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Sunday.

The Fighting Maroons relied on the second half strike of Ian Clarino to get back in the win column and end their first round campaign with 14 points.

The Fighting Maroons dominated the tempo in the majority of the match and sophomore booter Kyle Magdato opened the scoring with a strike in the 43rd minute to give UP a 1-0 lead.

But the Soaring Falcons quickly tied the score with a header from Bless Brian Jumo II just minutes before the break.

Clarino stepped up to put his club back in front in the 56th minute with a shot from deep inside the box.

With the win, the Fighting Maroons took a 4-2-1 (win-loss-draw) record for the No. 3 spot while Adamson stayed at the bottom with 1-6 mark for three points.

Despite the win, UP head coach Anto Gonzales rued his team’s poor performance against Adamson.

“It was an uninspiring performance to say the least. We’ve been working so hard to try and improve but today we didn’t show much of what we took up in training,” said Gonzales after the game.

“We under performed. What we took up in training, including the pass-and-move tactic, did not materialize,” he added.

In the women’s division Saturday, De La Salle University carved out a 3-0 victory over Ateneo de Manila University to grab the top of the table with nine points.

Kyra Dimaandal (41st), Nicole Andaya (55th) and Irish Navaja (69th) found the back of the net for the unbeaten Lady Archers.

University of Santo Tomas, behind Hazel Lustan’s late goal, kept titleholder UP winless with a 1-0.

The Tigresses are level with the Lady Eagles at six points in second place, but the España-based booters are behind in goals.