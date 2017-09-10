State university teachers urge gov’t to stop killings

Faculty members of government-run University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City, have called on the Duterte administration to “stop the killings” related to its ongoing campaign against illegal drugs, citing the recent deaths of three teenagers.

“We are deeply concerned about the mounting number of unresolved and unexplained cases of killings related to the ongoing war against drugs,” the University Council said in a recent statement.

The council is composed of regular faculty members with ranks of professor, associate professor and assistant professor.

It expressed its “strongest indignation” over the recent killing of Kian Loyd delos Santos, Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo de Guzman and other minors whose deaths are “a reflection of the brutal method that law enforcers use, emboldened and encouraged [as they are]by the President’s protection and rhetoric that perpetuate impunity and the climate of fear.”

De los Santos was fatally shot in an anti-drug operation in Caloocan City.

Arnaiz was shot five times after being accused of robbing a taxi with his friend, de Guzman. who was also later found dead.

The University Council said “the campaign against drugs should not be a bloody war against the poor who have little or no capacity to protect themselves” and should instead stop the source–”narco-politicians and powerful individuals”–behind the drug trade.