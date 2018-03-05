Statements were red-hot, white-hot and then some

HOLLYWOOD: After a Hollywood awards season of statement red carpets including “blackouts” at the Golden Globes and Baftas, the movie industry’s finest embraced a rainbow of color Sunday at the Oscars.

From classic white to fire engine red, with shades of teal, fuchsia, powder blue and lavender mixed in, here are some highlights of the style parade on Tinseltown’s biggest night.

White-hot

White is associated with the suffragette movement, and on Sunday, many of Hollywood’s top stars embraced it.

“Get Out” star Allison Williams was one of the first stars on the red carpet and her look was killer—a cream beaded Armani princess gown with sheer cap sleeves that earned raves in the Twitterverse.

Jane Fonda also embraced the ice princess look, looking fabulous at age 80—in a sculpted white Balmain gown with a geometric neckline.

Laura Dern—who joined the “Star Wars” family last year in “The Last Jedi” and presented an award on Sunday—wowed red carpet watchers in a Calvin Klein gown with a large tie draped over one shoulder.

And Mary J. Blige—the first person to be nominated for acting and song writing for the same film, “Mudbound”—wore a white Versace gown with a glittering bodice and an asymmetrical neckline. She performed her song “Mighty River” during the gala.

Ladies in red

Allison Janney – who took home the Oscar as expected for Best Supporting Actress for her searing portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding’s mom LaVona in the biopic “I, Tonya” – looked ready for her close-up.

The statuesque actress was red-hot in a show-stopping fire engine red Reem Acra gown with flowing sleeves, a plunging neckline – and plenty of diamonds to fill the gap.

“This is my first time at the Oscars,” she told E! television on the red carpet. “It’s pretty overwhelming.”

Three-time winner Meryl Streep also wore red—a simple Christian Dior gown with a deep-V neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. She was again a nominee this year, for Pentagon Papers drama “The Post.”

US Olympic medalists kick back

Some of America’s top Olympians graced the red carpet, including bronze medalist figure skaters Mirai Nagasu – in an ethereal powder blue Tadashi Shoji gown – and Adam Rippon, sporting a curious black bondage-inspired harness jacket.

Skier Lindsey Vonn, who earned bronze in the downhill competition, bared some skin in a sheer black sequined lace gown with flapper fringe.

Classy with a twist

Hollywood’s men tried to look classic and make a statement at the same time.

Get Out director Jordan Peele went for a white dinner jacket on Sunday— and the smart look paid off when he took the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

The star of his film—Britain’s Daniel Kaluuya, also a nominee – wore a striking brown jacket with black lapels.

Chadwick Boseman, the star of the massive box office hit “Black Panther,” looked every bit the king of Wakanda in a long black jacket with silver embellishments.

“Call Me By Your Name” star and Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet went for an all-white suit and the best accessory—his mom. His co-star Armie Hammer opted for a burgundy velvet tux.

And the screenwriter James Ivory—who won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay —paid Chalamet the ultimate compliment by wearing a shirt with the actor’s face on it.

* * *

7 out of 8

Tallying The Times’ Oscar forecast

The day before the Oscars, The Manila Times ran its fearless forecast on eight major categories of Hollywood’s biggest night ["2018 Oscars: #TimesUp for old Hollywood Order” by Alvin I. Dacanay, The Sunday Times Magazine, March 4, 2018] and happily scored a seven-out-of-eight, having predicted “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” most likely to win for Best Picture over this year’s champ, “The Shape of Water.”

[T[Then again, the article also predicted the Guillermo del Torro title as "most likely to upset,” which, for some could most likely mean an eight-out-of eight]/p>

Let’s round up the winners!

Best picture: “The Shape of Water,” Best director: Guillermo del Torro, “The Shape of Water,” Best actor: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour,” Best actress: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Best supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Best supporting actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya,” Best original screenplay: “Get Out” Jordan Peele, Best-adapted screenplay: “Call Me By Your Name” James Ivory.