Statue on comfort women? Ask historical commission, Mayor Estrada – Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte cannot be blamed for the construction of a statue on comfort women along Roxas Boulevard in Manila, which a Japanese official called “regrettable,” his spokesman said on Thursday.

“The statue was not erected by Malacañang. What are we supposed to do?” Roque, a former legal counsel for the Malaya Lolas, an organization of Filipino women who served as comfort women to Japanese soldiers during their occupation of the Philippines from 1942 to 1945, said in a news conference.

The Palace statement was issued after Japan’s Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiko Noda Noda conveyed her “deep regrets” over the statue during a meeting with the President last January 9.

The government-run National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) unveiled the comfort women statue last December 8.

When informed that the statue was approved by the NHCP, Roque responded that it should be the NHCP, which should be questioned. Asked if the statue would be removed, Roque said, “You should instead ask [Manila Mayor Joseph] Erap Estrada.

Roque was pressed whether his statement meant that the Palace did not object to the statue, his response was non-committal.

“I don’t think every diplomatic issue discussed in closed door meetings should be commented upon, but I assure you that the bilateral ties between the Japan and the Philippines are stronger than ever,” Roque said. LLANESCA T. PANTI