Stay away from Manila Bay, swimmers told

MANILA Mayor Joseph “Erap” Estrada warned beachgoers to stay away from Manila Bay because it is not fit for swimming.

“Swimmers should avoid Manila Bay and the Baseco beach, unless they like fecal bacteria in their water,” Estrada said.

He added that the Manila City Health Department [MCHD] found bacteria levels higher than normal at the bay and beach areas.

Estrada also ordered Manila Police District (MPD) Chief Supt. Joel Napoleon Coronel to post police officers in the vicinity of Baseco and Manila Bay to keep people out of the filthy water.

He encouraged Manila residents to cool down in public swimming pools that they can use for free.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has also issued advisories that the water in Manila Bay should be avoided because of waterborne bacteria.

Estrada said swimming has not been allowed in Manila Bay for 16 years. However, People still swim in the bay to beat the summer heat.