Stay foolish?

British author Kazuo Ishiguro has won the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature. In 1989, he won the Booker Prize for the novel The Remains of the Day. His novels, When We Were Orphans, Never Let Me Go, The Buried Giant, among others, which were described as driven with “great emotional force, have uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world.”

In 2005, Jack Ma was selected as a “Young Global Leader” by the World Economic Forum. About 10 years after, he ranked second in Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders. By his own account, Jack Ma applied for 30 different jobs and got rejected by all. Today, he is the executive chairman of the Alibaba Group, and is one of the top three richest persons in China.

Steve Jobs was booted out of Apple and was invited to return. He singlehandedly revived the company that was on the brink of bankruptcy. He transformed the technological landscape and had dramatically changed our lives. He passed on in 2011. He has remained an icon to this day.

Ishiguro wrote The Remains of the Day in four weeks. He cleared his diary of all appointments for that period, when he did nothing but write non-stop from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. He entertained neither mails nor phone calls. The only breaks he took were one hour for lunch and two for dinner.

According to him, throughout the entire self-imposed solitary period, he “wrote free-hand, not caring about the style. The priority was simply to get the ideas surfacing and growing. Awful sentences, hideous dialogue, scenes that went nowhere – he let them remain and ploughed on.”

Jack Ma calls himself a “tech dummy.” He was an English teacher. His knowledge about technology is minimal, if not abysmal. By his own account, the Alibaba Group survived because he “knows nothing about technology.” All products had to be tested by him first. If he could not understand it, then there was no way the market could. Ergo, the product returned to the drawing board.

Steve Jobs was put up for adoption. He dropped out of college. He went to India and sought enlightenment by practicing Zen Buddhism. In a Harvard Business Review article, biographer Walter Isaacson distilled the leadership lessons of Jobs. Simply put, there were only two: simplify and be different.

Moths naturally fly toward the flame. People are naturally attracted to success. They pore over Jobs’ biography for secrets to his success. A month ago, students asked Jack Ma for advice on how to make it big. For years, Ishiguro’s readers have mostly been the literati. Lately, however, there is a sudden interest in his books among the hoi polloi.

Success stories can only inspire. They can’t be duplicated. The dynamics are different. It would be silly to think that if one were a college dropout like Jobs, he would probably start the next Apple. Dim to entertain the thought that starting a venture with zero knowledge can make him another Ma. And foolish to muse that holing oneself up for a month will make him an Ishiguro.

Kazuo Ishiguro admitted that his “crash” was counter-intuitive. Jack Ma warned students not to learn from him. After all, there is and will only be one Jack Ma.

In the famous Stanford commencement address, Steve Jobs said, “Stay Foolish. Stay Hungry.” We took the first part… perhaps too literally.

In other words, don’t copy. Understand the context.

