Stay Healthy by Learning to Relax

It often seems that there are not enough hours in a day to get everything done. Projects at work or in school, or keeping home and hearth in order can take an unnecessary toll and cause stress.

Experts at Berkley have found that some stress can be beneficial. According to Daniela Kaufer, Associate Professor of Integrative Biology at the University of California in Berkeley, some amounts of stress are good to push you just to the level of optimal alertness, behavioral and cognitive performance. In a study she conducted with UC Berkeley post-doctoral fellow Elizabeth Kirby she found that acute stress – short-lived and not chronic – primes the brain for improved performance. “Intermittent stressful events are probably what keeps the brain more alert, and you perform better when you are alert,” she explains.

Chronic or prolonged stress, on the other hand, can cause a host of health problems. Sometimes, the stress can be so much a part of daily life that the person does not even know that his bodily functions are already being affected. Here are some of the symptoms of chronic stress that can raise red flags:

• Low energy

• Headaches

• Stomach problems including diarrhea, constipation, and nausea

• Aches, pains, and tense muscles

• Chest pain and rapid heartbeat

• Insomnia

• Frequent colds and other respiratory infections

• Loss of sexual desire

• Menstrual problems in women

• Nervousness and shaking

• Tinnitus or ringing in the ear

• Hands and feet that are cold or sweaty

• Dry mouth and difficulty swallowing

• Clenched jaw and grinding teeth

The first step to controlling stress is to know its symptoms. It may be a cycle that is difficult to detect. However, as most people are so used to being stressed, they often don’t know how stressful their life is until they reach the breaking point.

When left unchecked, chronic stress can lead to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and personality disorders. It can also cause cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, heart attack, and stroke.

Stress eating can be a factor for obesity or extreme weight loss. This can likewise lead to gastrointestinal problems, such as GERD, gastritis, ulcerative colitis, and irritable bowel syndrome. It can also manifest in the hair and skin, with acne, psoriasis, and eczema, and permanent hair loss

Experts advise de-stressing as a way to avoid all these health problems and to help ensure that the body is always at top performance. There are some easy steps to relieve stress, such as getting physically active, to pump up endorphin levels and other neural chemicals to facilitate a feeling of wellbeing. Eating a balanced diet also helps, because eating the right food can lift the mood.

Meditation exercises and conditioning the mind to stop worrying in order to get enough sleep is another good way to combat stress. The summer season also calls for a vacation, where one can leave all the hustle and bustle of everyday life and experience something new.

