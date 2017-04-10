Stay safe this Holy Week with TOTAL

Whether you’re heading out to the provinces or staying in the city, enjoy a smoother, safer drive with TOTAL.

To keep you updated about the latest news and promos this Lenten Season, download the new TOTAL Service App to your smart phone and get the chance to earn freebies. Available for Android and Apple devices, the TOTAL Service App is the all-around guide that helps you better navigate the metro by finding you the shortest routes to the nearest TOTAL service stations. Know where to fuel up and stock up on supplies with a swipe and click of a button.

In addition, as you drive to your destinations, be more confident and feel safer on the road thanks to TOTAL’s medical assistance teams that are stationed at TOTAL North Luzon Tollway (Km 55, Northbound, Brgy. Sucad, Apalit, Pampanga) and TOTAL South Luzon Tollway (Km 40, Brgy. Malitlit, Northbound, Sta. Rosa, Laguna).

In cooperation with the Philippine Red Cross, TOTAL will have medical assistance teams on standby to provide first-aid care for your road emergencies. Find them on April 12-13, 6 am to 8 pm, at North Luzon Tollway Station, and April 15-16, 6 am to 8 pm, at the South Luzon Tollway Station.

Drive longer, go further and perform better with TOTAL Excellium-The fuel that cleans your engine kilometer after kilometer.

And while you fuel up at TOTAL, find all that you need to enjoy your long vacation and roadtrip at Bonjour. Find an array of different local and imported items, including hot meals, beverages, car accessories, newspapers, magazines, and even travel items at Bonjour. For those who are need of cash, select Bonjour stores are equipped with ATMs and E-Pass loading machines.

This Holy Week, stay safe and drive carefully with TOTAL.

TOTAL Services-Station Finder

With just one click, discover a whole new world of driving convenience. With the TOTAL SERVICES – STATION FINDER, get updates in real time as TOTAL streams its latest news, promos and events straight to your smartphone. In addition, the TOTAL SERVICES – STATION FINDER shows you the shortest routes to the nearest service stations. Know where to fuel up, have your coffee break, and stock up on suppliers in an instant. Find everything you need and more to navigate the metro with TOTAL SERVICES – STATION FINDER. The TOTAL SERVICES – STATION FINDER is available on Google Play and iTunes.

For more information about TOTAL, visit your nearest TOTAL station or log on to the official website, www.totaloil.com.ph, and official Facebook page of TOTAL Phils: TotalinthePhilippines