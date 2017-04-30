A staycation in a blissful bed and more

Bellevue Hotels and Resorts ‘levels up’ service menu



Gritty deadlines during the hot summer season make one long for a weekend escape from the hectic routine.

If the beach or out-of-town vacation is not at all possible, a staycation in one of the hotels in the metropolis can be an excellent option.

Aiming to level up its services by consistently providing beds that are of global quality, Bellevue Hotels and Resorts—through its properties Bellevue Manila, B Hotel in Alabang and Quezon City, and The Bellevue Resort Bohol—offers the finest beds among the local hotels in the country.

Besides the comfort of soft mattress that makes one rest like never before, Bellevue Manila’s package is laden with delectable food and amenities that include a relaxing spa, refreshing pool, high-speed internet access, and shuttle service within the Alabang Commercial District. Surely, the staycation is something to relish and worthy to stack on the memory shelves for a long time.

Exclusive welcome

Special guests get a personalized check in at The Bellevue Signature Club located on the 21st floor. The exclusive club offers complimentary use of the business center and meeting rooms with wireless internet connection, mini gym, complimentary Continental breakfast, pre-dinner drinks and hors d’oeuvres and all-day complimentary tea, coffee, juice and soda fountain service.

Grandiose rooms

The 18th, 19th and 20th floors of the newly built Bellevue Tower Wing has 45 signature rooms perfect for a staycation experience for the family. Bigger than standard rooms in most hotels, it has an open bar, well-mounted LCD TV, an office desk and safety deposit box. Guests get a welcome fruit platter too.

Sumptuous food

Food offerings from breakfast to dinner and in-between snacks are simply mouth-watering. Café d’ Asie Restaurant offers a wide array of buffet menu filled with fruits, vegetables, pastries, cakes, Seafood Risotto, Bok Choy in Garlic Oyster Sauce, Al Tonno Pasta and other sumptuous dishes that definitely leave diners satisfied and happy. Café d’ Asie offers Tex Mex Festival, a fusion of Texas-style and Mexican cuisine from May 6 to 11.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Court, which is the newest Chinese restaurant in the hotel, has a wide ala carte selection of dishes to satisfy Oriental taste buds. It offers Eat-All-You-Can Dimsum for only P650 per person. From May 5 to 28, it also offers Beancurd Blowout, an extra-special feast of cooking of tasty beancurd.

Guests are also given signature classic ensaymadas for two at the Pastry Corner.

Summer treats

To beat the heat, hotel swimming pools (lap pool and kiddie pool) welcome guests at the third floor of the New

Tower. Summer coolers for two are included in the Summer Slumber package from April 1 to June 30.

Health buffs have the gym as an enclave. Pilates exercise is taught by Options Studio.

A highlight of the staycation is a relaxing massage at Azurea with choices of the traditional hilot massage, spa treatments along with services like facial, foot treatments, body scrub and bath rituals.

After an hour of shiatsu massage, sleeping in one of the blissful beds of Bellevue Manila is simply awesome – making the experience truly a rejuvenating summer weekend to remember.

For details log on to www.bhotelalabang.com