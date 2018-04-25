Staying cool during summer

The sun is scorching, temperatures are soaring and everywhere, people seem to be shedding their clothes to the barest minimum layer that decency would allow. To quote a popular summer anthem, the Heat Is On! And all are left to cope with it as we deem necessary.

Those who can, hide away to their happy places—whether it’s the beach, a mountain hideaway, or your friendly neighborhood mall—for a respite from the sweltering heat. But those who are looking for a more lasting reprieve, however, are likely to have one thing in mind: air-conditioning.

A necessary investment

With temperatures soaring above the 30s, acquiring an air conditioning unit is no longer a luxury these days. In fact, for some (especially those living in urban centers where smoke and pollution have become constant companions), ACs have become an inescapable part of the landscape; and were it not for the consequential increase in electric bills, we bet more Filipinos would be turning up the chill factor at home.

But since AC units are slowly becoming a necessity rather than a luxury, their products have been amped up to be cost and energy-efficient without sacrificing the quality it provides to its users. Most people would visit appliance stores and look for the cheapest unit they could find, assuming they have saved a couple more pesos, but actually end up having an insanely stratospheric electricity bill.

In order to prevent this unfortunate event, think of buying an AC unit as an investment that you can control.

Some tips

Identify how long and how frequent the use of the AC unit will be to somehow manipulate your electricity bill and keep it from going above your budget. Fortunately, there are a myriad of air conditioning options for different needs. The next thing to do is to familiarize yourself with the Energy Efficient Ratio (EER), which indicates how effective an air conditioner is in terms of cooling the space.

A higher EER denotes lower power consumption while a lower EER may mean the unit takes some time before it fully cools the room to the set temperature. Naturally, choosing the higher EER is the best choice for cutting back costs when it comes to buying and using an AC unit.

Choose your fighter

There is a wide variety of air conditioning units users can choose from in order to suit their needs or preferences—whether you’re choosing on the basis of size, cooling capacity, etc.

Types of air conditions include window, split, centralized and portable, each with their own specifications.

Window types, as suggested by the name, are placed in a window or hole in the wall. They are best used for small rooms and are inexpensive compared to the other types.

Split systems on the other hand have two components: one is the indoor unit which contains the cooling fan and evaporator coil while the outdoor unit houses the condenser coil and the compressor. Split types are suited for larger rooms because they are more powerful and efficient than the window type. Additionally, split types are usually simple and sleek, contributing to the minimalist design of a room.

For larger spaces such as malls, mansions, buildings, theaters and the likes, the best option is a centralized air conditioning unit. This type seems to be an expensive option but is actually more practical than having several single units installed about the building. Furthermore, centralized ACs offer an unobtrusive design because they are practically invisible.

Lastly, portable AC units aren’t as portable as the name denotes. It’s similar to a window type AC in specifications but differs in its placement. Instead of being placed through a hole, the entire portable AC unit is inside the room with its hose positioned outdoors to exhaust the hot air out of the room.

It is important to identify the size of the room to know the appropriate AC unit for it. One mistake consumers commit is buying an AC unit with a low or high cooling capacity, measured by British Thermal Unit (BTU), which leaves the room either too hot or too cold. This leaves a jaw-dropping impact on one’s electricity bill and not because it helped cut corners while keeping the room at the desired temperature.

There is no definite formula because it varies with every room or space. However, to get a rough estimate, it helps to measure the room’s floor area.

A room measuring 100 to 150 sq. ft. needs a cooling capacity of 5,000 BTU while larger rooms measuring 38 to 43 sqm need a cooling capacity of 10,000 BTU for maximum efficiency.

Trusted brands

And just in time for the summer, Fujidenzo, the trusted brand for home and commercial appliances, recently launched its complete line of HD Premium Inverter air conditioners.

The heavy duty, or HD, Premium Inverter air conditioner is equipped with an energy-efficient compressor along with golden fin, a type of anti-corrosive coating, condensers and evaporators that are highly resistant to rust. Fujidenzo’s newly launched product line stands out from the rest by using a specially-designed inverter module that helps its users have up to 60 percent savings in their electricity bill.

Marketing Director of Fujidenzo Adrian Jasper Sioco shares that the HD Premium Inverter AC units are fitted with both heavy-duty quality materials and an energy-efficient inverter compressor to meet the company’s goal of giving their customers the highest level of satisfaction.

On the other hand, Markes Inverter air conditioner, which is exclusively distributed by Continental Sales Inc., boasts of its intelligent, healthy and energy saving features that are beneficial health-wise as well as practical.

The new Markes Inverter AC unit is assembled with an inverter compressor with Tombarthite mineral composition that increases its durability while greatly reducing friction to achieve low power consumption up to 50 percent.

Markes Inverter AC also has additional functions like its self-diagnosis function that monitors the whole operation of the unit. When an error or malfunction occurs, the system will automatically switch off the AC and afterwards the system will show the error or protection code on the display for easy troubleshooting.

It has other functions like the Hydrophilic Aluminum Fin, which accelerates between fins and increases cooling efficiency, Golden fin, an anti-corrosive coating that can withstand the elements, an air blade and louver that can swing vertically and horizontally to help improve air distribution with a distance of up to 15 meters, and a trapeziform inner groove copper piping that helps the refrigerant to flow much faster to increase heat exchange by 20 to 30 percent as well as enhance cooling efficiency by 10 to 20 percent.

Despite being equipped with interesting features, Markes appliances ensure its products are still affordable for its Filipino customers.

As for going all out in battling the heat, Sharp J-Tech Inverter air conditioner allows the user to set the temperature at the lowest setting possible in the industry—14 degrees Celsius, while it turns precisely controlled power consumption into energy savings and energy-efficient operation.

Going green

As most parts of the country become more urbanized, the negative side effect is the increase in pollutants in the environment. In September 2017, the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources (DENR) along with the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted that air pollution is an environmental health risk worldwide with about 92 percent of the world’s population exposed to polluted air, both indoor and outdoor, whose levels exceed WHO’s quality guidelines on air quality.

According to WHO, the safe level is 10 micrograms per cubic meter of air in a year. However, in Manila, the annual average of air pollutants is at 17 micrograms per cubic meter—exceeding the recommended safety level.

Fortunately, Markes Inverter air conditioner unit offers a dehumidification function that reduces the level of humidity in the air, helps get rid of musty odor and prevent the growth of mildew. It also has an anti-fungus function that prevents fungi and bacteria from proliferating the air to keep the room fresh and healthy.

Markes also has a self-cleaning process that keeps the indoor unit dry and bacteria-free.

Meanwhile, Fujidenzo’s HD Premium Inverter AC units boast of features that are environment friendly. With the use of R32 and R410A refrigerants, the Fujidenzo’s newly launched AC units operate quietly for a peaceful atmosphere. It also provides health benefits with its built-in three-in-one Clean Air filter that produces Vitamin C, silver ions, and cold catalyst ions to help purify the air.

“Quality has always been our number one priority in developing Fujidenzo appliances. The HD Premium Inverter air conditioners boast of innovative features that are beneficial to all our customers…with continuous innovation and market research, Fujidenzo is committed to its promise to always give Quality Above All,” Sioco adds.

On the other hand, Sharp J-Tech air conditioner is equipped with Plasmacluster Ion Technology that deactivates airborne bacteria, mold, and other contaminants that can be found inside homes. With Sharp J-Tech Inverter air conditioner, customers are not just protected from the heat but also from airborne bacteria and contaminants that can cause health risks.

More than an AC unit

As technology advances, more and more features have been added to today’s air conditioning units to help maintain their foothold in the market.

Some of these new features include:

1. Hassle-free controls—Remote-controlled air conditioners aren’t new. These types of ACs are very convenient because the settings can be modified according to preference without having to stand up from the comforts of the bed or workspace. Some manufacturers have even incorporated Wi-Fi in their AC units so users can control the unit using their smartphones.

2. Inverter—This AC feature aims to cool the room as fast and efficiently as it can once started and later detects when cooling the room is no longer necessary, allowing it to slow down its compressor and maintain the right temperature. This technology can help save up to 50 percent on electricity bills. Inverter-type ACs are more

expensive, but are more cost-efficient, thereby saving customers money in the long run.

3. Energy-efficient—Air conditioners with saving elements such as a timer, automatic restart, discreet mode, and the like are best at making the most of energy without breaking the bank. Some companies vary in their approach when it comes to energy saving technology so make sure to do some research before making a final decision on the purchase.

4. Air filter—Modernization comes at a cost as pollution is also hazardous to human health. Fortunately, there are AC units equipped with air filtering systems to emit breathable air to its users and prevent health issues like asthma, breathing problems and even allergies.

5. Air distribution—Look for AC units with a smart air distribution feature that will consistently cool every space of the area. Avoid those that only cool some parts of a room.

Additional factors and features

Aside from the size, type, cooling capacity features, and the cost and energy efficiency, customers should also pay attention to the unit’s performance as well as its durability and reliability to get the most out of their AC.

In the Philippines, equipment is prone to damage because of unpredictable weather, as well as power fluctuations. According to an article from comfort-pro.com, air conditioning units should last on the average, 15 to 18 years even without maintenance. In order to find a unit that will last a decade or so, consumers need to be specific with the AC’s unit condenser. Inspect if it uses a strong coating that protects the condenser from rust and corrosion. This will help prolong the AC unit’s life for up to 20 years. But keep in mind that AC units need proper maintenance as well for them to work efficiently and last longer.