So stays on top in Tata Steel

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So stayed on top after seventh round of the 2017 Tata Steel Masters Chess Tournament being held in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

So scored another draw, this time against GM Pavel Eljanov of Ukraine to keep his solo lead with five points.

Eljanov is still in the No. 2 spot with defending champion GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway and GM Wei Yi of China with 4.5 points each.

Carlsen split the point with GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands while Wei posted a crucial win over GM Loek Van Wely of the Netherlands in their respective seventh-round games.

Sharing in fifth place are Giri and GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia with four point apiece while GM Baskaran Adhiban of India, GM Levon Aronian of Armenia, GM Pentala Harikrishna of India and GM Dmitry Andreikin of Russia are in a four-way tie in seventh with 3.5 points each.

GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland holds the 11th place with three points followed by GM Ian Nepomniatchtchi of Russia (2.5 points), GM Richard Rapport of Hungary (2.0 points) and Van Wely (1 point).

In other seventh round results, Karjakin defeated Aronian and Adhiban clobbered Wojtaszek while the matches of Harikrishna and Andreikin, and Rapport and Nepomniachtc ended in a draw in the tournament which offers +10,000 to the champion and +6,500 to the runner-up.

In the eighth round, So faces Karjakin, Eljanov battles Wojtaszek, Adhiban meets Andreikin, Harikirshna fights Wei, Van Wely takes on Nepomniachtc, Rapport tackles Carlsen, and Aronian goes up against Giri.